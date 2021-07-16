Start-up to supercharge businesses with analytics  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The maiden batch of graduating students of SRM University-AP have successfully launched a start-up — OurEye.ai. Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi, and Saurabh Ghanekar, Computer Science students of the SRM University-AP are the co-founders of OurEye.ai.

OurEye.ai is about creating a whole new world of remote auditing and monitoring with pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure. It is a real-time video analytics platform that enables enterprises to supercharge their business with video analytics. This transforms and solves numerous operational problems across a variety of sectors such as Hospitality, Workplace Safety, and Manufacturing, a release by the SRM-AP said. The virtual video auditing solution provides data on certain critical metrics on Hygiene, Safety and Quality.

OurEye.ai, since its inception, has analysed more than 5,000 hours of video feed across enterprises in India and the US. OurEye.ai has also raised US $120,000 from top venture capitalists and high-ranking angel investors. The start-up has a variety of industry partners such as Microsoft for Start-ups, NASSCOM, and AWS for Start-ups.

Miran Junaidi said, “SRM University-AP is a place that provides an exciting world of opportunities and an amazing learning experience. The Semester Abroad Programme to UC Berkeley on Entrepreneurship is something so unique, to me, a life-changing opportunity. In fact, the idea of OurEye.ai was born when I lost my mobile phone in a park and waited for more than 10 days just to receive a reply on the camera footage.’’

Junaidi said, “Upon further research, we realised that enterprises around the world have over a billion cameras that are placed on walls solely recording data to hard drives. That data is used only for analysing events after they occur. This put into motion the formation of a business idea of foraying into an AI-based real-time virtual video auditing solution. We’ve presented this project on a multitude of global hackathons and have won many awards.”

President Dr P Sathyanarayan said “The varsity has the charter to promote entrepreneurial and start-up ecosystem to transform the State and the country. It is gratifying to see we were the first in the country to strike an alliance with UC Berkeley, SECT and Jacobs, for Design, Innovation and Entrepreneurship”.

“Miran, Saurabh and Sourav have not only set an example to others but also were involved with the varsity in creating an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. Such successes reaffirm our commitment to the idea of promoting start-ups critical to define the future of the university, region and the nation,” Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao said.