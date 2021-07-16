STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Start-up to supercharge businesses with analytics  

OurEye.ai launched by a group of students at SRM University-AP is aimed at solving operational problems across a variety of sectors such as Hospitality, Workplace Safety, and Manufacturing.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

SRM Univeristy AP

SRM Univeristy AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The maiden batch of graduating students of SRM University-AP have successfully launched a start-up — OurEye.ai. Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi, and Saurabh Ghanekar, Computer Science students of the SRM University-AP are the co-founders of OurEye.ai.

OurEye.ai is about creating a whole new world of remote auditing and monitoring with pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure. It is a real-time video analytics platform that enables enterprises to supercharge their business with video analytics. This transforms and solves numerous operational problems across a variety of sectors such as Hospitality, Workplace Safety, and Manufacturing, a release by the SRM-AP said. The virtual video auditing solution provides data on certain critical metrics on Hygiene, Safety and Quality. 

OurEye.ai, since its inception, has analysed more than 5,000 hours of video feed across enterprises in India and the US. OurEye.ai has also raised US $120,000 from top venture capitalists and high-ranking angel investors. The start-up has a variety of industry partners such as Microsoft for Start-ups, NASSCOM, and AWS for Start-ups. 

Miran Junaidi said, “SRM University-AP is a place that provides an exciting world of opportunities and an amazing learning experience. The Semester Abroad Programme to UC Berkeley on Entrepreneurship is something so unique, to me, a life-changing opportunity. In fact, the idea of OurEye.ai was born when I lost my mobile phone in a park and waited for more than 10 days just to receive a reply on the camera footage.’’

Junaidi said, “Upon further research, we realised that enterprises around the world have over a billion cameras that are placed on walls solely recording data to hard drives. That data is used only for analysing events after they occur. This put into motion the formation of a business idea of foraying into an AI-based real-time virtual video auditing solution. We’ve presented this project on a multitude of global hackathons and have won many awards.” 

President Dr P Sathyanarayan said “The varsity has the charter to promote entrepreneurial and start-up ecosystem to transform the State and the country. It is gratifying to see we were the first in the country to strike an alliance with UC Berkeley, SECT and Jacobs, for Design, Innovation and Entrepreneurship”. 

“Miran, Saurabh and Sourav have not only set an example to others but also were involved with the varsity in creating an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. Such successes reaffirm our commitment to the idea of promoting start-ups critical to define the future of the university, region and the nation,” Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRM University AP Startup
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp