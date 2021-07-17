106, 107, 108...fuel prices skyrocketing in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Petrol price touched Rs 108 per litre in Kurnool district, which is one of the highest in the State. Speed petrol also reached Rs 110.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.97 per litre.Meanwhile, petrol is available at Rs 107.06 per litre in Anantapur district, while in Kadapa motorists have to spend Rs 107.13 for a litre. In Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam petrol is available at Rs 107.84 and Rs 106.5, while diesel at 99.72 and 98.49 respectively, according to the price list on Friday.

Nagendra, a petrol pump worker in Kurnool city said that the price of petrol depends on the distance from where it is supplied. “Nothing is in our hands, we just sell petrol at a rate determined by the oil marketing companies,” he added.An Indian Oil Corporation officer said that there is no supply stock point at Kurnool due to which transport expenditure is added to the petrol prices. He however said that AP’s prices are more than neighbouring states like Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties including TDP, CPM, CPI and Congress have planned protests against the fuel price hike.Kurnool district Congress committee president Ahmed Ali Khan said a massive rally will be organised on Saturday against the rise in fuel prices.The Congress leader added that the party has decided to hold a 10-day nationwide agitation against skyrocketing fuel prices. Moved by the plight of the people already suffering due to the pandemic, unemployment and salary cuts, the party has decided to launch nationwide agitations at block, district and State levels, stated the DCC president.