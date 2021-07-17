STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

106, 107, 108...fuel prices skyrocketing in AP

One litre petrol costs Rs 108 in Kurnool dist, while speed petrol & diesel touch Rs 110.94 & Rs 99.97 per litre respectively

Published: 17th July 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Petrol price touched Rs 108 per litre in Kurnool district, which is one of the highest in the State. Speed petrol also reached Rs 110.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.97 per litre.Meanwhile, petrol is available at Rs 107.06 per litre in Anantapur district, while in Kadapa motorists have to spend Rs 107.13 for a litre. In Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam petrol is available at Rs 107.84 and Rs 106.5, while diesel at 99.72 and 98.49 respectively, according to the price list on Friday.

Nagendra, a petrol pump worker in Kurnool city said that the price of petrol depends on the distance from where it is supplied. “Nothing is in our hands, we just sell petrol at a rate determined by the oil marketing companies,” he added.An Indian Oil Corporation officer said that there is no supply stock point at Kurnool due to which transport expenditure is added to the petrol prices. He however said that AP’s prices are more than neighbouring states like Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties including TDP, CPM, CPI and Congress have planned protests against the fuel price hike.Kurnool district Congress committee president Ahmed Ali Khan said a massive rally will be organised on Saturday against the rise in fuel prices.The Congress leader added that the party has decided to hold a 10-day nationwide agitation against skyrocketing fuel prices. Moved by the plight of the people already suffering due to the pandemic, unemployment and salary cuts, the party has decided to launch nationwide agitations at block, district and State levels, stated the DCC president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol price
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp