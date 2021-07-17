‘CM wants farmers of both Telugu states to prosper’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC senior leader and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy have welcomed the notification of KRMB and GRMB’s jurisdictions. Speaking to mediapersons, Sajjala gave the credit to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said had both the boards been notified during the bifurcation itself, Palamuru-Rangareddy might not have taken shape. YSRC MP P Mithun Reddy said the state always sought peace and harmony between both the states and any inter-state issue should be solved through dialogue. “We always want farmers of both the states not to suffer, but prosper,” he said welcoming the gazette notification.

Move will create peace between AP, TS: GVL

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao welcomed the Gazette notification for the river management boards for both Krishna and Godavari. Speaking to mediapersons, he said people of AP are happy after both GRMB and KRMB were notified. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the decision came at the time, when both the states -- AP and Telangana -- were ready to cross swords over Krishna water. “The notification would create a congenial atmosphere between the states. Any dispute regarding the pending projects should be discussed in the apex council...”