Committee of secretaries to ensure efficient public service delivery

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Friday constituted a committee of secretaries for greater efficiency in public service delivery, expenditure optimisation and revenue augmentation.The committee will be headed by the chief secretary with the secretary (RM and FP) of the Finance Department as its convener. CCLA and special chief secretary, principal secretary (Finance), principal secretary (GAD - services), and principal secretary (GAD - SR) will be its members. Order to this effect was issued Friday.

To face the crisis of the first wave of Covid-19 in the early 2020, lockdown was strictly imposed in the state, which resulted in the economic activity coming to a complete standstill for several months. At the beginning of this year, just as there were signs of a gradual revival of the economy, the second wave that started in February delayed the return to normalcy. As experts are expecting a possible third wave of Covid-19, it is inevitable for both the state and central government to stay alert and reduce the virus spread to minimise the loss of lives.

According to the order issued, the revenues of the state have been badly affected on account of the disruption of economic activities due to Covid-19 induced containment and mitigation measures. It is increasingly apparent that the pandemic will have a severe and continual impact on the state economy and therefore upon the realisation of tax revenues.

These circumstances necessitated the government take appropriate and timely measures to review the existing system of public service delivery, optimise the expenditure, and augment the state revenues. To come out with possible solutions and suggestions the committee has been constituted.

Responsibilities

Based on assessment of available revenues and financing, the committee has to suggest measures to optimise government expenditure. It has been asked to suggest a list of measures to augment the state revenues.

It will advise policy measures and relevant changes needed in the law, and to improve compliance monitoring