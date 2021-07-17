STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha App:  Police rescue domestic violence victim 

Within five minutes after the message reached them, Narasaraopet Two Town CI Venkatrao and his team reached the spot and rescued her. 

Police rescued a woman who used Disha App in Guntur district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Narasaraopet Two Town police rescued a woman who sent an SOS message through Disha App on Friday. Shaik Reshma, a resident of Chandrababu Naidu Colony in Narasaraopet who was being subjected to domestic violence by her husband, messaged the police for help through the Disha App. 

Within five minutes after the message reached them, Narasaraopet Two Town CI Venkatrao and his team reached the spot and rescued her. As she was badly injured by her husband, the police immediately shifted her to the government hospital for treatment. Later, the police also filed a complaint against her husband and arrested him for domestic violence. 

Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni appreciated the team and announced rewards to them for their speedy response. On the occasion, he requested all the women and girls to download the Disha App.
The rural police are conducting several awareness programmes at colleges and offices to educate women about the advantages of Disha App. The SP said, “Every woman or girl having a smartphone should download the Disha App for their safety and security,” he added.

