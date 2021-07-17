Eastern Naval Command holds 5th ACRM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fifth Apex Committee Review Meeting (ACRM) to review Coastal Security of Andhra Pradesh conducted by Eastern Naval Command on Friday, has decided to find solutions to strengthen the coastal security of the State as well as achieve greater synergy among all the stakeholders.

The review meeting was co-chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh. Representatives from all the stakeholders from the State government, Coast Guard, IB, Customs, CISF, Marine Police and minor port authorities attended the meeting.

Key issues on Coastal security, developments and progress made since the last review in 2019 were discussed and suitably addressed.Various actions promulgated by the Steering Committee for Review of Coastal Security (SCRCS) such as identification and communication with fishing vessels, training and equipment of coastal police and their infrastructure development issues, setting up of village committees etc. were discussed, finalising a clear way ahead.

Owing to the pandemic situation, the committee meeting could not be held in 2020.The Chief Secretary was briefed on various ongoing and future naval infrastructure projects being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh. Aditya Nath Das assured full support to the Indian Navy and urged all stakeholders to complete actions in a time bound manner.