STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Judge sends DEO to jail in contempt of court case

Despite being entitled to encash the earned leave, the respondents even after the HC order on August 28, 2019 did not implement the same for a period of 14 months.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a contempt of court case filed in the AP High Court, Judge Battu Devanand awarded District Education Officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao two-weeks simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. In case the DEO dolesn’t pay the fine, the Judge ruled that he has to undergo imprisonment for a four more days. On the request of the DEO’s counsel, the Judge suspended the sentence of imprisonment for a period of one week from Tuesday. 

The petitioner of the case is a second grade teacher, who retired from service on June 30, 2018. At the time of his retirement, the respondents haven’t sanctioned the petitioner’s earned leave and half pay leave, though there was an accumulation of the said leaves on his record. Despite being entitled to encash the earned leave, the respondents even after the HC order on August 28, 2019 did not implement the same for a period of 14 months. “Because of the carelessness of the respondents, the petitioner and his family members suffered a lot,” the Judge opined. When TNIE tried to contact the DEO through telephone, he was not available. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
simple imprisonment DEO
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp