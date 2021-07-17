MLAs seek inclusion of Veligonda in Gazette

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLAs from Prakasam district have urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get the Veligonda irrigation project included in the latest Gazette issued by the Central government, for which it should be persuaded to issue a new notification.

In a letter addressed to the CM on Friday, MLAs G Ravi Kumar, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and DB Veeranjaneya Swamy said the YSRC government should not take a U-turn on the project as it has vital importance to protect the irrigation needs of Prakasam district, and its non-inclusion poses ‘threat’ to the farmers.

The TDP MLAs strongly objected to the Jal Shakti Ministry including just five projects--Handri Neeva, Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu--in the Gazette. “Veligonda was omitted even though it was included along with the other five projects in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. As per the Act’s Schedule 11 Section 85(7E), six projects of AP were clearly mentioned.”

The TDP MLAs also expressed concern that if water was lifted through Rayalaseema lift at Srisailam at a very low level, there would not be sufficient inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar. “Half of Prakasam district is dependent on the Sagar water and all the area will turn into a desert.”