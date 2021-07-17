New critical care centre at Ongole GGH soon

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of its development plan with the support of the Indo-American Association, the Ongole GGH will get a 100-bed Critical Care Centre (CCC) soon. Power Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, the Collector and chairperson of GGH Hospital Development Society (HDS) Praveen Kumar laid the foundation stone for the new CCC. Construction will be taken up soon at a cost of Rs 3.80 crore on GGH premises on Friday.

Later, the Ongole MP donated two battery-operated vehicles (each worth Rs 4.5 lakh) to the RIMS to facilitate easy travel of senior citizens and patients from the main gate to the hospital. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy flagged off the vehicles. The MP also donated Rs 9 lakh worth of medicines and other equipment to superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu. The HDS meeting of the GGH was held on Friday and it approved the agenda points unanimously.

The minister said that the State government has agreed to develop the GGH at a cost of Rs 170 crore under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme. Already new CT Scan and MRI scan machines were installed in the hospital, which be free of cost for the inpatients. The CCC will be completed as early as possible to provide better critical care services to the people.”

Balineni said that the government was always in favour of the doctors and medical staff and will do its best to protect them. “When one medical officer Dr Bhaskar Rao working in Karamchedu PHC fell victim to the virus recently and needed immediate lung transplantation as both his lungs were damaged. We referred the case to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the doctor’s treatment. The government is always ready to support to doctors and staff,” he said.