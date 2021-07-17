STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Son killed realtor in broad daylight in Guntur, 7 held 

The police arrested the seven accused, including Sai Krishna and Anil Kumar, at Insapalem village in Narasaraopet on Friday.

Published: 17th July 2021

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The rural police unravelled the mystery behind the murder of realtor Mallikarjuna in broad daylight on July 7. The police identified that the realtor’s son was allegedly behind his father’s murder. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Additional SP (Crime) Murthy said that the deceased and his son Sai Krishna are accused in the murder of another realtor Ramesh and were out on bail. Sai Krishna who completed his studies in the UK, decided to start a venture of his own. 

When he asked his father for money, not only did his father refuse to fund his business, but also humiliated him in front of his relatives. Unable to bear the insult, he plotted to kill his father and inherit all the property. He entered into a Rs 20 lakh deal with his friend Anil Kumar, who, in turn  hired seven people to attack and murder the deceased. On July 7, when the deceased went to one of the real estate ventures, the accused attacked him with rods and sticks and murdered him in broad daylight. 

The police arrested the seven accused, including Sai Krishna and Anil Kumar, at Insapalem village in Narasaraopet on Friday. The police have recovered the murder weapons and the mobile phone of the deceased.The Additional SP said that two more are absconding. A special team has been formed to arrest the duo. 

