State unveils IT policy for 2021-24

Policy aims to bridge existing employability gap, promote niche & advanced technologies

Published: 17th July 2021 08:00 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review on IT policy at his camp office in Tadepalli. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at making Andhra Pradesh the IT/ITeS hub of the country, Anhdra Pradesh government has rolled out AP IT Policy 2021-24 to create a robust and holistic business environment, and thereby facilitating large-scale employment generation locally. 

Besides offering incentives, the policy, to be in force till March 31, 2024, focuses on infrastructure development for enabling the growth of IT/ITeS sector and creating an industry-ready talent pool to fulfil the demand for skilled IT manpower.

Those in the industry, despite welcoming the IT Policy, observe that it is a Herculean task to develop the skilled manpower required for the IT industry.Efftronics Systems Private Limited Managing Director and former Confederation of Indian Industry-AP Chapter chairman D Ramakrishna, though expressed satisfaction over the policy, felt that the creation of manpower required for the industry is a challenging task even today.

“Nowadays, the focus seems to be on communication skills with priority to English, but technical knowledge is ignored.” “This problem can be found even in candidates selected for jobs as they take at least a year to discharge their tasks satisfactorily. In fact, it is a problem across the nation. This is all because of the lack of basics,” he observed.

The IT Policy aims to bridge the existing employability gaps to ensure availability of qualified manpower for the IT industry, promote niche and advanced technologies to leverage technology integration across industries and segments, and encourage innovation, start-up culture and global trends such as “work from home”.

The policy adopts a service-based model wherein the ITE&C department would provide services to government departments and private users on chargeable basis, develop IT parks/office spaces/concept cities/any other IT infrastructure, including lease of land and infrastructure for the industry; and provide technical manpower to government departments.

