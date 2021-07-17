TDP to fight against VSP privatisation in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At the TD Parliamentary Party meeting held under the leadership of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday, it was decided that the party will fight against the move to privatise Visakha Steel Plant in Parliament.

Demanding that the YSRC MPs do the same in Parliament, the TDP MPs asserted that they are ready to resign from their posts for the cause. It was also decided that the party would expose the alleged failures and misdeeds of the YSRC regime regarding the inter-state water issues, deterioration of law and order, and attacks on the Telugu language. It sought a response regarding “how Rs 41,000 crore public funds were diverted without proper accounts, vouchers and receipts”.

Talking to reporters, TDP MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said they have also resolved to raise the YSRC government’s ‘ongoing financial terrorism’ and ‘AP’s economic crisis’ in the coming session of the Parliament from July 19.“The TDP would bring to the attention of the Centre and the whole nation how the reckless Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has been pushing AP into such a financial crisis that even salaries of the govt employees are not paid on time.”

They asserted that they would apprise the Centre of how Rs 1.78 lakh crore loans were taken while no development activities were taken up in the past two years of the YSRC rule. “The AP government is misguiding the Centre by furnishing wrong figures... The CAG has objected that the state government was diverting ventral funds released for specific people-centric programmes.”