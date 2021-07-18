STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's Dowleswaram, Polavaram getting copious inflows following heavy rains

East Godavari SP M Ravindranath Babu visited Devipatnam old police station, new police station, and reviewed the flood situation with police officials.

Published: 18th July 2021 10:55 AM

Heavy rain lashes Vijayawada on Saturday night.

Heavy rain lashes Vijayawada on Saturday night. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: Flood levels in the Godavari at Polavaram cofferdam, between 28 and 29 metres at present, are expected to increase further as there has been no let up in the copious inflows from the upstream following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the river. According to Dowleswaram barrage Head Works Executive Engineer G Srinivasa Rao, a total of 1.41 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea from the barrage on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The water level at the barrage stood at 10.80 feet, and at 13.82 metres at the old rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram. 

East Godavari SP M Ravindranath Babu visited Devipatnam old police station, new police station, and reviewed the flood situation with police officials. He also visited Gubbala Ammapalem, Chinaramanayyapet, Veeravaram, Dandangi and Koyyuru villages by boat and instructed the police in Devipatnam to be on alert in view of the increasing flood levels. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore while light to moderate rains were reported in parts of Rayalaseema. There were no reports of heavy rains in the north coastal districts. 

The IMD warns of thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall at isolated places over the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday, and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the north coastal districts. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, Bapatla in Guntur district reported the highest rainfall of 11 cm, followed by Rapur in Nellore with 7 cm, Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur with 6 cm, Sullurpeta in Nellore, Nagari in  Chittoor, Atmakur and Pagidyala in Kurnool district recorded 5 cm of rainfall. 

TAGS
Godavari flood level Polavaram inflow Dowleswaram inflow Head Works Executive Engineer G Srinivasa Rao Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh rain
Comments

