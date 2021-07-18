Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh, Police rescue trapped mother, baby in Anantpur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed Anantapur, Kadapa, Guntur, parts of Kurnool districts since Saturday evening, disrupting normal life.

The rivers and streams in Anantapur witnessed flash floods, with heavy downpour in upper catchment areas.

The Kadiri in Anantapur district received highest rainfall of 21.54 cm till Sunday morning and several low lying areas in Kadiri and nearby mandals were inundated. With knee deep rainwater entering the houses, people started panicking.

#Maddileru stream near #Kadiri of #Anantapur district in spate following heavy rains. Kadiri recorded more tha 21cm of rain. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/LcXaYdp2YN — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) July 18, 2021

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Kadiri police received a distress call on Dial 100 from a young woman, stating that rainwater has entered her house. Immediately, Kadiri DSP Bhaviya Kishore, CI Srinivas with a group of constables rushed to Adapalavari Street in Tummalabeda village of Gandlapenta mandal.

The young woman identified as Manasa with her 10-month-old son were alone in the house, when the police reached the spot. The rainwater had entered the house and Manasa, who works as a village volunteer. She became afraid seeing that water levels entering the house were raising hour by hour. Police rescued the young mother and child and shifted them to a safer location.

With heavy downpour in the upper catchment area of Chitravati river, flood water started overflowing above the bridge on the outskirts of Puttaparthi.

#Police stand guard at bridge over #Chitravati river, which is in spate, on the outskirts of #Puttaparthi in #Anantapur district to stop people from getting struck on the bridge. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/3k56rZrsRz — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) July 18, 2021

Observing the flood situation, police rushed to the bridge and barricaded it to ensure people do not get stuck on the bridge while trying to cross it. Despite downpour, they held their position to prevent people from crossing the bridge.

Meanwhile, heavy rains inundated several low-lying colonies in Kadapa town and other parts of the district, Guntur city and Bapatla town in Guntur district, Vijayawada city and some other parts of Krishna district also witnessed heavy downpour on Saturday night.