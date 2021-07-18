Passion for sculpture earns 51-year-old Andhra artist fame, awards

S Nagaraja Rao By

KADAPA: A simple brush and a blunt chisel can create wonders on canvas, rock, mud, metal or fibre in his hands. Art and artifacts that evolve from his hands look as if life has been infused into them. 51-year-old Gollapalli Jayana of Chintaputhayapalle in Badvel mandal of Kadapa has earned accolades for the art and artefacts created by him in the past two-and-a-half decades. They reflect the culture and very essence of Telugu people, more so Rayalaseema region.

Jayanna was born into a family of agricultural labourers. As a child, he used to receive small clay dolls made by his father—Ramaiah. Never did Ramaiah expect that his hand-made clay dolls were laying a firm foundation for Jayanna as an artist. As a school-going child, Jayanna was interested in drawing and painting. His drawings and paintings have not only attracted the praise of his classmates and elders alike, but also germinated the seed for a future artist.

As he grew up, he continued to sharpen his skills in painting and sculpture. After completing his schooling and college, he joined JNTU-Hyderabad to pursue Bachelor of Fine Arts. For five years from 1990, he did his course, and later did his Masters in communication and journalism from the Telugu university. While pursuing education in art and culture, Jayanna continued to work on his masterpieces, which gained recognition at State, national and international levels.

As he hailed from a rural area in Rayalaseema region, his works were mainly rural landscapes, which attracted several art connoisseurs and common men alike. He has sculpted artefacts, reflecting social, cultural, geographical aspects, in wood, bronze, fibre, glass, terracotta, stone and metal, and in due course, was hailed as an expert in creating three-dimensional art forms in the country. After completing his education, he got a job as a painting instructor in Central School and he lived in different parts of the country. This helped him evolve his art further and today, he is counted among one of the best artists and sculptors in the country.

“I started my journey as a signboard artist in Badvel. My wife Manjula Rani, an artist in her own stead, has been a big support. Several of my themes, which reflect rural landscape and culture were appreciated. I am happy to lend a helping hand in creating the future artists and sculptors, who will take forward our rich heritage to posterity,” he told TNIE.

In 2017, Jayanna received Hamsa Award from former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Incentive Award from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in 2019. To date, he has earned around 100 awards. However, what he feels as an outstanding achievement is in 2005, he was selected by Brown Library founder Dr J Hanumath Sastri for creating a two-dimensional mural sculpture of CP Brown at the Library. Based on an old photograph of CP Brown, Jayanna created the mural.

It was unveiled by late Chief Minister YSR. Jayanna also presented him with a head bust of Gautam Buddha on the occasion. Recently during his two-day visit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a fibre statue of CP Brown and Brown Library; the statue was made by Jayanna. He presented a bronze idol made by him to the Chief Minister.