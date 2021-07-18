STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Passion for sculpture earns 51-year-old Andhra artist fame, awards

Artefacts created by Gollapalli Jayanna of Kadapa reflect the culture and very essence of Andhra Pradesh, more so Rayalaseema.

Published: 18th July 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gollapalli Jayanna presenting a replica of CP Brown to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently.

Gollapalli Jayanna presenting a replica of CP Brown to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. (Photo | Express)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA:  A simple brush and a blunt chisel can create wonders on canvas, rock, mud, metal or fibre in his hands. Art and artifacts that evolve from his hands look as if life has been infused into them. 51-year-old Gollapalli Jayana of Chintaputhayapalle in Badvel mandal of Kadapa has earned accolades for the art and artefacts created by him in the past two-and-a-half decades. They reflect the culture and very essence of Telugu people, more so Rayalaseema region. 

Jayanna was born into a family of agricultural labourers. As a child, he used to receive small clay dolls made by his father—Ramaiah. Never did Ramaiah expect that his hand-made clay dolls were laying a firm foundation for Jayanna as an artist. As a school-going child, Jayanna was interested in drawing and painting. His drawings and paintings have not only attracted the praise of his classmates and elders alike, but also germinated the seed for a future artist.

As he grew up, he continued to sharpen his skills in painting and sculpture. After completing his schooling and college, he joined JNTU-Hyderabad to pursue Bachelor of Fine Arts. For five years from 1990, he did his course, and later did his Masters in communication and journalism from the Telugu university. While pursuing education in art and culture, Jayanna continued to work on his masterpieces, which gained recognition at State, national and international levels. 

As he hailed from a rural area in Rayalaseema region, his works were mainly rural landscapes, which attracted several art connoisseurs and common men alike. He has sculpted artefacts, reflecting social, cultural, geographical aspects, in wood, bronze, fibre, glass, terracotta, stone and metal, and in due course, was hailed as an expert in creating three-dimensional art forms in the country. After completing his education, he got a job as a painting instructor in Central School and he lived in different parts of the country. This helped him evolve his art further and today, he is counted among one of the best artists and sculptors in the country.

“I started my journey as a signboard artist in Badvel. My wife Manjula Rani, an artist in her own stead, has been a big support. Several of my themes, which reflect rural landscape and culture were appreciated. I am happy to lend a helping hand in creating the future artists and sculptors, who will take forward our rich heritage to posterity,” he told TNIE.  

In 2017, Jayanna received Hamsa Award from former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Incentive Award from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in 2019. To date, he has earned around 100 awards.  However, what he feels as an outstanding achievement is in 2005, he was selected by Brown Library founder Dr J Hanumath Sastri for creating a two-dimensional mural sculpture of CP Brown at the Library. Based on an old photograph of CP Brown, Jayanna created the mural. 

It was unveiled by late Chief Minister YSR. Jayanna also presented him with a head bust of Gautam Buddha on the occasion.  Recently during his two-day visit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a fibre statue of CP Brown and Brown Library; the statue was made by Jayanna. He presented a bronze idol made by him to the Chief Minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema sculptor Gollapalli Jayana Chintaputhayapalle Badvel mandal Andhra Pradesh Kadapa artefacts
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp