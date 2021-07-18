Record-breaking Andhra artist Ameerjan aims to break another record

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Despite Covid-19 outbreak, Shaik Ameerjan is preparing to enter into Guinness World Records in micro arts and paintings. Recently, he completed painting a 790-square-feet-long artwork with a concept on Save Trees within 54 hours to enter the record books. “Around 10 artists from the US painted wall measuring 56.5 square metres in 2013 within 16 days and entered the Guinness World Records. I painted the largest painting using paints used in makeup kits such as lipsticks, eyeshades, eyeliners and others within 54 hours to break the world record,’’ says Ameerjan.

Shaik Ameerjan hailing from Chittalur village under Chejarla mandal of Nellore district has completed his schooling in Podalakur in the district. Later, he joined Bachelor of Fine Arts course in Mysuru during 2007-2010. Deciding to train students in the art work, he joined as a drawing master in private schools.

In 2014, Ameerjan started a Drawing Institute in the city and started training students. The artist has trained more than 200 students in painting and micro arts in the district.

“It was an unforgettable experience to receive an award from famous cartoonist Bapu in 2013. I have done paintings of freedom fighters on 63 tamarind seeds on the eve of 63rd Republic Day celebrations in six hours and 12 minutes in Nellore town hall. I am working hard to specialise in paintings and micro art works,” says Ameerjan. There is a need to encourage painting and micro artworks to inspire the young minds in the society, he adds.

The 45-year-old artist is interested in topics of rural lives and the environment. In fact, Ameerjan has 45 records to his credit in micro arts, including Limca Book of Records. Making 1,296 miniature paintings of Vinayaka and idols of Ganesh on a coconut gave him an opportunity to enter Limca Book of Records twice. He has painted more than 222 idols in various forms on a 15 centimetre pencil using acrylic colours earlier.“He has an excellent art work in micro arts. He encourages students for achieving records in paintings. Ameerjan trains the students in micro arts as well as paintings. He is inspiring youth/budding artists to take art as a career,” says Shaik Musavir, a miniature artist from Nellore.