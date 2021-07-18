Unreserved trains to resume intra-state services in Andhra Pradesh from July 19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to resume unreserved train services for the benefit of intra-state passengers. These trains will be operated as unreserved express trains so as to benefit the passengers in terms of reduced travel time. The services will be introduced in a phased manner over the next week, starting Monday, July 19, 2021. A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways.

Passengers will be able to purchase their tickets through all the mediums — both at the booking counters in the stations as well other non-physical interactive mediums like UTS App (online), ATVM (Automatic Ticket Vending Machines), CoTVMs (Coin Ticket Vending Machines) etc. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of maintaining physical distance, passengers are encouraged to use the mediums such as UTS App and ATVMs, thereby avoiding the queue at the booking counters. Further, the passengers will also have the facility of buying season tickets as well.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appealed to all passengers to follow the COVID protocols both at the stations and in the trains. Adequate precautions like compulsorily wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation should be practised.