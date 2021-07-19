Andhra Pradesh: DSP visits to Khambampadu to inspect water contamination issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama sub-division DSP G Nageswara Reddy and Jaggayyapet CI P Chandrasekhar visited Kambhampadu village, where 30 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water on Sunday, July 18, 2021.



On Saturday, as many as 30 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water and were admitted to local health centres for treatment where their health condition is reported to be stable. The villagers suffered vomiting and diarrhoea due to consumption of polluted water from an untreated well in the village as the water pipeline from River Munneru to the village is under repair. The DSP and the Jaggayyapet CI inspected the well from which the water is supplied to the villagers.