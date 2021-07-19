BJP accuses Jagan government of neglecting farmers

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for claiming, on the one hand, to have spent over Rs 80,000 crore on various welfare schemes, without clearing the payments to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore due to farmers after procuring paddy from them.

Meanwhile, the state unit will hold a round table conference in Vijayawada on Monday, July 19, 2021, to discuss the ongoing water row, completion of the pending irrigation projects and associated issues with irrigation experts, farmers and other stakeholders. Somu addressed the state executive committee meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha on Sunday. He advised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to stop troubling the farmers.