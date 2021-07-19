CBI re-inspects former Andhra Minister Vivekananda Reddy’s house to investigate murder

By Express News Service

KADAPA: CBI officials have once again inspected the house where former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered.

The CBI has been questioning several persons close to the slain leader for the last 42 days as part of their probe into the killing of the former minister, who was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. On Sunday, July 18, 2021, the investigators once again reached the residence of Vivekananda Reddy and inspected the bathroom in which he was found murdered and the bedroom to which he was shifted.