Police arrest computer operator for sexual assault, blackmail in Andhra Pradesh

Vemulapalli Josh Babu married one of two sisters and sexually assaulted the other, extorting Rs 3.3 lakhs by threatening to upload the younger one's explicit pictures on social media.

Published: 19th July 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Nallapdu police arrested Vemulapalli Josh Babu, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and married her sister. He also blackmailed the family for money by threatening to upload their younger daughter’s obscene pictures and videos. 

According to police, Vemulapalli Josh Babu, a resident of Chebrolu worked as a computer operator at a private hospital in Ponnuru. A girl, a resident of Chilakaluripet, visited her relatives in Chebrolu got acquainted with Ramesh Babu two years ago. 

He lured her and has been sexually assaulting her whenever she came to her relative’s house. He blackmailed her by threatening to upload her nude pictures and videos on social media. He took Rs 3.3 lakhs from her parents by blackmailing them. 

Meanwhile, the accused lured their elder daughter and married her secretly. The angry parents filed a complaint against him in Chebrolu police station on Friday and the police arrested Josh Babu on Saturday, July 17, 2021. 

Nallapdu Deputy Superintendent of Police Jessy Prashanthi said that girls and women should be careful and report crimes against them. "For fear of humiliation, they should not keep silent, but tell either the police or their parents, so that the accused can be arrested."

Comments

