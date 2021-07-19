Police rescue man from attempting suicide in Andhra's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Police on Sunday, July 18, 2021, rescued a physically challenged person, who was trying to commit suicide by lying on the railway track. According to Vetapalem sub-inspector K Kamalakar, K Kishore Babu, 38, an auto driver belongs to the Toorpu KopperaPadu village.

Kishore used to work as a photographer. Two years back he met with an accident and the lower part of his left leg was amputated. After receiving information about the suicide attempt, J Pangulur SI informed the same to the Ongole-District Police Office. Vetapalem SI Kamalakur and his team found Kishore lying on the railway track after 4 km.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)