STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pregnant Andhra woman carried to hospital in makeshift stretcher for 7 km 

When Jnani Atchiyyamma's labour pains started, a village volunteer and her close relative J Ramesh came forward to shift her to the nearest hospital in a doli with the help of family members.

Published: 19th July 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

A village volunteer and family members carry a pregnant woman in a doli from Chittampadu village of Mulaboddavara GP in Shrungavarapukota mandal to hospital after she got labour pains.

A village volunteer and family members carry a pregnant woman in a doli from Chittampadu village of Mulaboddavara GP in Shrungavarapukota mandal to hospital after she got labour pains. (Photo|Express)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A pregnant woman in Vizianagaram was carried to hospital in a doli (makeshift stretcher) for nearly 7 km on Sunday.

The incident took place at Chittampadu village of Mulaboddavara GP in Shrungavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district. According to sources, Janni Atchiyyamma (25) of Chittampadu got labour pains in the early hours of Sunday.

There is no road connectivity to Chittampadu village. After coming to know the plight of Atchiyyamma, a village volunteer and her close relative J Ramesh came forward to shift her to the nearest hospital in a doli with the help of family members.

They started walking at 6 am and after 7km of walking through bushes and thick woods, they reached Mettapalem Junction by 9 am. From there, they reached Shrungavarapukota government hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Atchiyyamma is now under doctor’s observation. “My sister-in-law has received labour pains in the early hours of Sunday. Due to lack of road facility, we carried her in a doli to Mettapalem Junction with the help of family members”, Ramesh said. “There are no medical and educational facilities in and around our village. We have to walk at least 7 km through the bushes and thick woods to reach the plain area. We have made several representations to the officials and political leaders for road connectivity, but in vain,” he lamented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh pregnant woman Vizianagram pregnant woman doli Chittampadu village Mulaboddavara GP Shrungavarapukota mandal Vizianagaram Janni Atchiyyamma J Ramesh Shrungavarapukota government hospital
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp