Pregnant Andhra woman carried to hospital in makeshift stretcher for 7 km 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A pregnant woman in Vizianagaram was carried to hospital in a doli (makeshift stretcher) for nearly 7 km on Sunday.

The incident took place at Chittampadu village of Mulaboddavara GP in Shrungavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district. According to sources, Janni Atchiyyamma (25) of Chittampadu got labour pains in the early hours of Sunday.

There is no road connectivity to Chittampadu village. After coming to know the plight of Atchiyyamma, a village volunteer and her close relative J Ramesh came forward to shift her to the nearest hospital in a doli with the help of family members.

They started walking at 6 am and after 7km of walking through bushes and thick woods, they reached Mettapalem Junction by 9 am. From there, they reached Shrungavarapukota government hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Atchiyyamma is now under doctor’s observation. “My sister-in-law has received labour pains in the early hours of Sunday. Due to lack of road facility, we carried her in a doli to Mettapalem Junction with the help of family members”, Ramesh said. “There are no medical and educational facilities in and around our village. We have to walk at least 7 km through the bushes and thick woods to reach the plain area. We have made several representations to the officials and political leaders for road connectivity, but in vain,” he lamented.