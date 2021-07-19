TDP MPs ready to resign to stop Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation: TDP leader Ravindra Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said they are ready to resign for the sake of Special Category Status (SCS) and to stop the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), if the YSRC MPs also resign. Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the all-party meeting chaired by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, the MP said they would raise the issues concerning Andhra Pradesh in Parliament.

On the occasion, he criticised the YSRC government for not showing the fighting spirit to stop the privatisation of the steel plant. “Instead of fighting for the cause of VSP, the YSRC government is just writing letters to the Centre,’’ he alleged and argued that the VSP cannot be privatised without the support of the State government.

“The lands belonging to the VSP are under the control of the State government and it cannot be privatised without the support of the State government. If the VSP is privatised, it means that the State government had supported the Centre,’’ he argued. “Be it the water dispute with Telangana or the VSP issue, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is just writing letters, instead of taking the fight to the Centre,’’ he said.