STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MPs ready to resign to stop Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation: TDP leader Ravindra Kumar

On the occasion, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar criticised the YSRC government for not showing the fighting spirit to stop the privatisation of the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said they would raise the issues concerning Andhra Pradesh in Parliament. 

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said they would raise the issues concerning Andhra Pradesh in Parliament. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said they are ready to resign for the sake of Special Category Status (SCS) and to stop the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), if the YSRC MPs also resign. Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the all-party meeting chaired by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, the MP said they would raise the issues concerning Andhra Pradesh in Parliament. 

On the occasion, he criticised the YSRC government for not showing the fighting spirit to stop the privatisation of the steel plant. “Instead of fighting for the cause of VSP, the YSRC government is just writing letters to the Centre,’’ he alleged and argued that the VSP cannot be privatised without the support of the State government.

“The lands belonging to the VSP are under the control of the State government and it cannot be privatised without the support of the State government. If the VSP is privatised, it means that the State government had supported the Centre,’’ he argued. “Be it the water dispute with Telangana or the VSP issue, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is just writing letters, instead of taking the fight to the Centre,’’ he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar Telugu Dasam Party YSRC Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp