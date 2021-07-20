Andhra Pradesh: Active caseload under 24,000 as 2,744 recover in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state logged yet another 1,628 fresh Covid infections from over 71,000 samples tested in 24 hours ending Monday, July 19, 9 am taking the overall infections past 19.41 lakh. With more than 2,700 recoveries, the active caseload came down to under 24,000. The total samples tested in the state has now went past 2.36 crore mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 291 fresh infections followed by 261 in Chittoor. Seven districts of the state reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 25 in Vizianagaram. The north coastal districts reported just 129 new infections--Visakhapatnam alone accounted for 77 of them. Four Rayalaseema districts recorded a cumulative 432 cases with Anantapur tallying for the lowest of 36 new infections. With the fresh additions, the overall cases in Krishna district went past 1.06 lakh.

Another 2,744 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 19.05 lakh and bringing down the active cases to 23,570. East Godavari has the highest of more than 4,000 active cases while five districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 273 in Kurnool.

The fatalities were higher when compared to Sunday. While the deaths stood at 17 on Sunday, 22 persons succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours ending Monday at 9 am taking the overall deaths to 13,154.

Chittoor accounted for the maximum of five deaths followed by four in Krishna, three each in Guntur and Prakasam, two in Anantapur and one each in East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report a single death.