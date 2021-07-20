STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Active caseload under 24,000 as 2,744 recover in a day

1,628 new Covid cases have emerged from 71,000 sample tests, 22 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chittoor accounted for the maximum of five Covid deaths followed by four in Krishna.

Chittoor accounted for the maximum of five Covid deaths followed by four in Krishna. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state logged yet another 1,628 fresh Covid infections from over 71,000 samples tested in 24 hours ending Monday, July 19, 9 am taking the overall infections past 19.41 lakh. With more than 2,700 recoveries, the active caseload came down to under 24,000. The total samples tested in the state has now went past 2.36 crore mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 291 fresh infections followed by 261 in Chittoor. Seven districts of the state reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 25 in Vizianagaram. The north coastal districts reported just 129 new infections--Visakhapatnam alone accounted for 77 of them. Four Rayalaseema districts recorded a cumulative 432 cases with Anantapur tallying for the lowest of 36 new infections. With the fresh additions, the overall cases in Krishna district went past 1.06 lakh.

Another 2,744 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 19.05 lakh and bringing down the active cases to 23,570. East Godavari has the highest of more than 4,000 active cases while five districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 273 in Kurnool.

The fatalities were higher when compared to Sunday. While the deaths stood at 17 on Sunday, 22 persons succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours ending Monday at 9 am taking the overall deaths to 13,154.

Chittoor accounted for the maximum of five deaths followed by four in Krishna, three each in Guntur and Prakasam, two in Anantapur and one each in East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report a single death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid Andhra Pradesh Covid deaths mortality rate recovery rate Andhra Pradesh East Godavari district Covid
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp