Andhra's KL University begins admissions to UG, PG programmes

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University has resumed the admission procedure for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The university started counselling for Engineering, Management, Science & Humanities, Law, Agriculture, Architecture, Commerce, Fine Arts, Pharmacy and Lateral Entry courses on Monday, July 19, 2021. Candidates who qualified KL Engineering Entrance Exam or obtained the minimum required scores in Intermediate/state or national entrance exams will be eligible for the counselling.

Prof. G Pardhasaradhi Varma, its V-C, said, “We have witnessed an overwhelming number in applicants this year. The technical competency of the faculty instilled new confidence in the university.”

The counselling schedule and details of the courses offered by the university are available here.

