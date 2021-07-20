STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Family of five self-isolates for 15 months in Andhra's East Godavari district

In March last year, a woman died of Covid in front of Benny’s hut and the entire family, fearing they might face the same fate, locked themselves indoors for 15 months.

Published: 20th July 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Due to lack of proper food, the family was severely malnourished and psychologically depressed.

Due to lack of proper food, the family was severely malnourished and psychologically depressed. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three members of a family from Kadali village at Razole mandal in East Godavari district confined themselves to their hut for the past 15 months fearing Covid-19. The family of five, including three women, had been living with whatever they had. While the women did not dare venture out, the men did, prior to the second wave of Covid this year. As their food stocks depleted, their health condition deteriorated. 

The issue came to light when a village volunteer noticed they were not coming out even to avail of government schemes and informed the sarpanch. Police and health workers rushed to the village and found the family members emaciated and mentally depressed. After much persuasion, they managed to bring them out and shifted them to a government hospital for treatment.

According to Kadali village sarpanch Choppala Gunanadh, John Benny (50) and his 29-year-old son Chinababu run a cycle repair shop in the village square. Benny and his wife Ruthamma (45) have two daughters, Kanthamani (30), and Rani (32).

In March last year, a woman died of Covid in front of Benny’s hut and the entire family were afraid they might face the same fate. The three women decided to self-isolate, while the father and son would go out to work taking all precautions. Suspecting something was wrong, the volunteer alerted Asha workers. Doctors treating them said they were not suffering from any disease, but due to lack of proper food, were severely malnourished and psychologically depressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh family self isolation East Godavari family 15 months self isolation Kadali Razole mandal East Godavari district Andhra Pradesh Covid 19 Choppala Gunanadh John Benny
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp