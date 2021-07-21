50 more YSR Urban Health Clinics to come up at Rs 80 lakh each in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide better medical services to the people through urban health centres, the government has decided to construct 50 more YSR Urban Clinics across the district. According to the 2011 Census, out of 48,87,813 district population, 16,52,738 people live in the urban areas. The district has 32 urban health centres in 13 municipalities and two municipal corporations.

The 50 more centres will be set up in GMC (17), nine in Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation, five in Tenali, four in Chilakaluripet, two each in Piduguralla, Dachepalli, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Ponnuru and one each in Macherla, Gurazala, Vinukonda, Repalle and Bapatla municipalities. The government has allotted Rs 80 lakh for the construction of each centre and Rs 10 lakh to develop the existing 32 urban health centres.

Each centre will have two doctors, three staff nurses along with a pharmacist and lab technician. In the past, only OP services were provided, but now these centres will have an inpatient ward with 10 beds and 60 different types of tests will be conducted there.Out of the 50 centres, the works for 28 centres already started on April 1 in temporary buildings, whereas the works for remaining will start from October 2. The medical services in these centres will be provided from 8 am to 8 pm every day.