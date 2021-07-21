Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju plans temple yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that he would undertake a temple yatra from July 24 for four days to various temples including Srisailam, Vontimitta and others to pray to the deities to present wisdom to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose government is allegedly promoting other religions in the state.

He added during his visit, he would also assess the alleged presence of non-Hindus in temple administration and development of infrastructure.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Mahankali temple in Kantamraju Konduru on Tuesday, Veerraju alleged that state-backed attempts to build churches and erect statues of controversial ruler like Tippu Sultan were being made in AP.