Andhra Pradesh HC recalls non-bailable warrant issued against two officials in contempt case

The court had directed the district administration to make them part of the scheme.

Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday recalled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against former Krishna district collector AMD Imtiyaz and DRDA project director M Srinivasulu for contempt of court.

Neither the two officials nor their advocates appeared before the court on Wednesday, when hearing was held and as directed by the High Court, an NBW was issued against them.

The two officials were summoned by the court, when they failed to carry out direction of the court on a petition filed by a group of women from Chandrlapadu of Krishan district complaining that though they were eligible, they were not made beneficiaries under the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

The court had directed the district administration to make them part of the scheme. They were made beneficiaries, but only benefits for the 2020-21 were provided and not 2019-20, after which the petitioners approached the court once again with a contempt petition. Hearing the petition, the court directed the district collector and DRDA PD to appear before it in person.

Officials apologise

On Tuesday, the two officials appeared before Justice B Devanand and apologised for not appearing before the court last week and requested that NBW against be recalled.

Responding to their request, the judge recalled NBW against them. The court found fault with the attitude of the officials.

