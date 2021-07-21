STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Night Curfew to be extended for one week

CM Jagan says vaccination of all new mothers completed, state saved 11 lakh vaccine doses

Published: 21st July 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cops take to task people caught without masks, in Vizag on Tuesday (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Cops take to task people caught without masks, in Vizag on Tuesday (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Night curfew being implemented across Andhra Pradesh from 10 pm to 6 am will be extended for one more week. A decision to this effect was taken in a review meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.  Besides continuing the restrictions on mass gathering, the CM stressed stricter implementation of Covid protocols. He said effective management ensured that more people are vaccinated with little wastage of vaccines. 

“Hundred per cent of vaccination of mothers of children below five years has been completed in the state; 31,796 people going abroad have been inoculated. So far, 1,82,49,851 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered,” he explained. Pointing out that the state received 1,80,82,390 vaccine doses so far and, of them, 8,65,500 are yet to be used, Jagan said by effective management the  government was able to save 11 lakh doses. 

He instructed the officials to focus on vaccination of teachers on a priority once all people in the 45-plus category are immunised against Covid and before the reopening of schools. Further, the officials were instructed to focus on vaccinating pregnant women and create awareness about importance of the drive. 
The CM, who explained the vaccination situation in the state to the Prime Minister during a video conference last week and requested him to allocate the unused vaccine quota of private hospitals to the state government, said though 35 lakh doses of vaccines were given to private hospitals since May, only 4,63,590 doses of them were used.  

He said they will yet again request the Centre to allocate the balance quota to the state government so that vaccination can be carried out expeditiously. Taking stock of the preparation for third-wave, he directed the authorities to brace up for a possible third wave since studies show that children would be affected in the third wave. Officials were instructed to be prepared with a good action plan, especially for treatment of children. They were instructed to expedite the works of pediatric supercare hospitals at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

The CM further asked the officials to equip police battalions with Covid care equipment and recruit doctors. He enquired about the progress of setting up oxygen plants in private hospital with more than 50 beds and said the state government will be giving 30 per cent incentive for establishing the units. 

Briefing the Chief Minister on Covid situation in the state, health officials said the state had 24,708 active cases as on date and a average daily positivity rate of 2.83 per cent. Eight districts have less than three per cent positivity rate while the figure in five others is between 3 to 5 per cent.  They said the recovery rate has improved to 98.05 per cent. 

Almost 94.19 per cent of Covid patients in network hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri scheme, they added. Stating that black fungus cases in the state are decreasing, officials explained that only 15 cases were reported in the last one week. As on date, a total of 4,075 black fungus cases have been reported, out of which  only 863 are active. So far, 1,41,42,094 people have been vaccinated, among whom only 41,07,757 received both the doses, the health officials added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP night curfew Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp