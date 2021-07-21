Andhra Pradesh reports 2,498 new Covid infections, 2,201 recoveries, 24 fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The fresh Covid-19 infections surpassed daily recoveries once again resulting in a marginal increase in active cases in the state. A total of 2,498 new infections were reported while the recoveries stood at 2,201 taking the caseload to 23,843. The state has tested more than 2.37 crore samples so far. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new infections emerged from more than 88,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

East Godavari reported the highest of 481 new infections followed by 336 in Prakasam and 326 in West Godavari. All the other 10 districts reported less than 250 new cases while five districts reported less than 75 new infections with the lowest of 24 in Kurnool. Nine districts saw a growth in their daily infections. The fresh spike saw the cumulative cases in Prakasam cross 1.27 lakh while the overall tally of Srikakulam breached 1.20 lakh.

The total recoveries have crossed 19.07 lakh with an overall recovery rate of more than 98 percent. East Godavari has the highest of 4,421 active cases; five districts have less than 1,000 active cases. The state also reported 24 deaths in the 24 hours, the bulletin said. Chittoor had five, Prakasam four, SPS Nellore and West Godavari three each, Anantapuramu, Guntur and East Godavari two each and Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam one Covid-19 fatality each.

The overall deaths stood at 13,178 with a mortality rate of 0.68 percent. The state now has 863 active black fungus cases, a decrease of 189 in a week, as 330 more patients got cured, taking the total recoveries to 2,830.