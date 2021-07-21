STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Village volunteer travels 300 km for e-KYC survey

Though the incident happened a week ago, it came to light on Tuesday after the official machinery took notice of Vaishnavi’s efforts.  

Published: 21st July 2021 08:50 AM

Vaishnavi with one of the two pension beneficiaries in Hyderabad (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Committed to her work, a village volunteer deployed in Peddaprolu of Mopidevi mandal in Krishna district took the extra mile of travelling over 300 kilometres to Hyderabad for updation of e-KYC of two senior citizens. 

Twenty-four-year-old Kunapuli Sai Maalika Sri Vaishnavi is a diabetic and epilepsy patient. But this did not stop her from going to Hyderabad for official work, which was to update the identity verification details of Mandava Sarojini (80) and Ramadevi (77) who are eligible for social welfare pension. 

Though the incident happened a week ago, it came to light on Tuesday after the official machinery took notice of Vaishnavi’s efforts.  Vaishnavi, who was instructed by her supervisor to finish e-KYC updation of all eligible beneficiaries in the village, found that the two women had been living in Hyderabad for a few months and are undergoing treatment. So she took a bus to Hyderabad from Mopidevi on July 14 and returned two days later, and bore all the expenses. 

Had she not gone to Hyderabad it would have led to cancellation of pensions to Sarojini and Ramadevi. 
Vaishnavi told TNIE, “If the beneficiaries had not updated their details in a week, their names would have been removed from the list. After learning about their physical condition, I decided to go to Hyderabad and finish the process.” 
 

