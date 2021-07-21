Art & Design CET gets its new chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has nominated Prof EC Surendranatha Reddy, Registrar, Dr YSR University of Architecture and Fine Arts as the convener of Art and Design Common Entrance Test (ADCET)-2021. APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy issued orders to this effect.

The APSCHE also set up a new committee to conduct the common entrance test for admissions to the Bachelor of Design and Bachelor of Fine Arts courses in the newly established Dr. YSR University of Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa.