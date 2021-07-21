STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Co-op society secretary ‘disappears’ with family

The worried depositors filed a complaint with the Vetapalem police on Tuesday morning and staged a protest in front of the police station demanding justice.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Hundreds of depositors and customers of Vetapalem Cooperative Credit Society Ltd (VCCSL) were left in a lurch after the reported sudden disappearance of the society secretary along with his family members on Sunday night.

 The VCCSL was established nearly 80 years ago and has a total deposits worth Rs 30 to 35 crore. 

VCCSL chairperson V Nageswara Rao and secretary Sriram Srinivasa Rao play key roles in running the activities of the society, which has eight directors.  Since the past six months, the society was not making prompt repayments of the matured deposits to the depositors and the secretary was often postponing the repayments of the deposit amounts to the depositors. 

When insisted by the depositors, the secretary told them that he will repay their amounts on Monday without fail. The depositors whose deposits had matured came to the Society office on Monday but to their shock, they found the office locked. When some of them went to the residence of the secretary, they found the doors locked.

They were informed by the neighbours that the secretary along with his family members had left late Sunday itself and his whereabouts were unknown. “We have deposited around Rs 80 lakh in the society based on the goodwill of the organisation. Now, we are afraid that we may even loose the entire amount,” Vinod, a depositor told TNIE. Several people have deposited Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in the society.

“We have received a complaint from depositors that the secretary cheated them on false assurances about the repayment of their matured deposit amounts on Monday and he fled away with his family on Sunday night itself. Meanwhile, we have deployed teams to know the whereabouts of the absconding society secretary as early as possible” SI K Kamalakar said.

