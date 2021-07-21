Krishna river in spate again as inflows increase

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With heavy rains upstream, Krishna River is again in spate as inflows are increasing after a few days gap, resulting in water-levels of Srisailam reservoir shooting up yet again.

However, water is being drawn from the project with Telangana government continuing to draw water from the project at 28,252 cusecs for power generation and another 800 cusecs for Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation (MGKLI), though the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked it to stop power generation.

On the other hand, though water levels have touched 837.80 feet in the reservoir, Andhra Pradesh has not drawn a single drop of water from the reservoir for its use. At 6 p.m on Tuesday, the water storage level in Srisailam was 58.7 TMC.

With heavy rains in the river catchment areas in Karnataka region, Jurala project in Telangana State received heavy inflows and water has been released downstream. Srisailam at 6 pm was receiving 1,16,135 cusecs inflows. Inflows to Sunkesula and subsequently to Srisailam project are expected in the next few days.

Water levels at major reservoirs:

Srisailam reservoir of Kurnool district - FRL: 885 feet, present level: 836.80 feet, capacity: 215.81 TMC ft, present storage : 57.2870 TMC ft, out flow: 29,052 cusecs, inflow: 1,36,612 cusecs Nagarjunasagar - FRL : 590 feet, present level : 532.30 feet, capacity: 312.05 TMC ft, present water storage : 172.67 TMC ft, out flow : 2,556 cusecs, inflow : 34,538 cusecs