Lepakshi, two other sites to be ‘Adarsh Smarak’ of Andhra Pradesh

Kishan Reddy said there are 135 Centrally protected monuments and sites in AP and providing amenities at the places and their upgradation is a continuous phenomenon.

Nagarjunakonda in Guntur district (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three monuments in the State have been identified under the Adarsh Smarak Scheme to provide additional amenities and make them more tourist-friendly.Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, in a written reply to a query of YSRC Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday, said the monuments at  Nagarjunakonda in Guntur, Buddhist remains at Salihundam in Srikakulam and Veerabhadra temple (Lepakshi) in Anantapur have been identified under the Adarsh Smarak Scheme for providing additional facilities like Wi-Fi, cafeteria, interpretation centre, Braille signages, illumination and others.

The conservation, preservation and environmental development in and around the Centrally protected monuments and sites is taken up according to the annual conservation programme drawn on the basis of need and priority, he added.

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the scheme to develop and maintain 100 monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country. He further said the Gandikota Fort in Kadapa has been included in the Adopt a Heritage Scheme of Ministry of Tourism, which is taken up under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

