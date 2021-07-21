TDP accuses YSRC MPs of playing drama in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the YSRC MPs grabbing the attention in Parliament for the last two days by pressing the demand for a debate on the coveted Special Category Status (SCS), the TDP has alleged the YSRC MPs lack seriousness for the cause and that they are resorting to grab the attention of people by raising slogans and creating disturbance in the House.

In fact, the reply of the Centre to a question by Lok Sabha MP K Ram Mohan Naidu on fulfillment of the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act was scheduled to take up in the House on Tuesday. Knowing the same, the YSRC MPs raised the SCS issue, a senior TDP leader said. TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that the YSRC took two years to raise the SCS issue. Even today, the YSRC MPs enacted a drama for 10 minutes and left the House after the adjournment, he alleged.

“Irrespective of our numbers in both the houses of Parliament, we are raising the issues concerning the State. However, as people gave the YSRC power and more MPs, they have more responsibility. But they took two years to raise the SCS issue, that too just for publicity, not for the cause,” he alleged.The party said its MPs will raise issues related to AP Reorganisation Act, VSP privatisation and other issues concerning the State in Parliament in the coming days.