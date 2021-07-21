STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to introduce complaint tracking system

Suggestions and complaints related to basic amenities for devotees at Tirumala will be uploaded on the App

Published: 21st July 2021 09:43 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD additional executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to design an exclusive complaint tracking system application for the devotees taking rooms at Tirumala. During a review meeting with senior officials at the Conference Hall at Gokulam Rest House, the TTD additional EO instructed IT officials to set up a complaint tracking App, which would highlight the suggestions and complaints raised by devotees with regard to the amenities including furniture, beds, taps, cleanliness, lights and others in thousands of rooms located at Tirumala.

He asked the officials to provide a separate mobile number to receive information, suggestions and complaints with regard to such issues about rooms at Tirumala. He also said this number should be included in the stickers pasted in all the rooms for the benefit of devotees. The SMS from devotees shall be uploaded into the complaint tracking system and also the staff strength in the reception wing will be increased to address these complaints without delay. Earlier the Additional EO also reviewed the issues concerned with the devotees entry through Supatham route to Srivari temple.

Deputy EOs Ramesh Babu, Lokanatham, Bhaskar, Harindranath, IT chief Shesha Reddy, VGO Bali Reddy, EE (FMS)Mallikarjuna Prasad and others were present. TTD additional EO also directed the officials concerned to keep cottages clean. After inspection of the cottages near Padmavati Rest House area, the Additional EO said that a checklist should be maintained at each cottage and officials should check civil and electrical works and cleanliness before allotment. He said all repairs must be completed frequently through AMC (annual maintenance contracts).

