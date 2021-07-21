Water touches historical Sangameswara temple 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The water of River Krishna touched the historical Sangameswara Swamy temple located near Kothapalle of Kurnool district on Tuesday evening. It is the confluence of seven rivers — Krishna, Veni, Tungabhadra, Beemradhi, Malapaharini, Sangameswara and Bhavanasani.

The place also has temples of Surya, Mrityunjaya, Saraswathi, Subrahmanya swamy, Anjaneya swamy and Narasimha swamy.

The point is also known as Sapta Nadula Sangameswaram as seven rivers are joined at the spot and the water flows into the Srisailam reservoir.

Even the flood water of River Tungabhadra arrives at Srisailam reservoir after touching the temple. Temple priest Telkapalle Raghurama Sharma performed welcome prayers by giving Jalaharathi as it received the first flood for the season. The temple is covered with flood water of Krishna and Tungabadhra every year. It is closed for 8 months a year and for another 4 months, the devotees continue their poojas. To reach the place, one has to travel by bus from Atmakur to Kapileswaram. From there, take an auto or walk for five km.