YSRC MPs demand Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, force Rajya Sabha adjournment

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MPs on Tuesday disrupted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha demanding debate on according the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, prompting the adjournment of the House for 15 minutes.

For the second consecutive day, the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy gave a notice under Rule 267 requesting the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to suspend the day’s listed business and take up discussion on granting SCS to the residuary State of AP.

“While reorganising the State of AP, the then Prime Minister gave some assurances and one of the most important assurances is granting SCS to AP. Conferring SCS on AP was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 1, 2014. But even after more than seven years, the decision of the Union Cabinet is still pending for implementation,” Vijayasai Reddy said. The Chairman did not allowed debate on the issue. Stating that 15 members had given notices under Rule 267, the Chairman said he could not allow debate based on those notices.

‘Issue of national importance’

Maintaining that according SCS to AP is an issue of national importance, Vijayasai Reddy sought to know when it would come up for discussion in the House. Holding placards and raising slogans, the YSRC MPs rushed to the podium.

With other Opposition parties too creating ruckus in the House on their respective demands, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice. When the House reconvened at 1 pm to take up debate on the Covid-19 pandemic, the YSRC members, led by Vijayasai Reddy, trooped into the well shouting slogans.

Though Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh repeatedly asked the protesting YSRC members to go back to their seats, they did not relent. Intervening in the matter, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal appealed to Vijayasai Reddy to cooperate with the Chair to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the entire humanity.

Discussion on Covid

“You are a senior member and well aware of the Parliamentary practices. Covid-19 has impacted every State and the House had met to discuss it. The House is ready to discuss the issues concerning your State. Kindly participate in the discussion and give us suggestions,’’ Piyush Goyal appealed to Vijayasai Reddy. As the YSRC members dit not relent, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for 15 minutes.