YSRC stalls Rajya Sabha for debate on special status

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MPs on Tuesday disrupted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha demanding debate on according Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, prompting the adjournment of the House for 15 minutes.

For the second consecutive day, the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy gave a notice under Rule 267 requesting the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to suspend the day’s listed business and take up discussion on granting SCS to AP.

“Conferring SCS on AP was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 1, 2014. But even after more than seven years, the decision is still pending for implementation,” Vijayasai said. The Chairman disallowed debate on the issue. Maintaining that according SCS to AP is an issue of national importance, Vijayasai Reddy sought to know when it would come up for discussion in the House. Holding placards and raising slogans, the YSRC MPs rushed to the podium. With other opposition parties too creating ruckus on their respective demands, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice.

When the House reconvened at 1 pm to take up debate on Covid-19, the YSRC MPs, led by Vijayasai, trooped into the well shouting slogans. Though Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh repeatedly asked the YSRC MPs to go back to their seats, they did not relent.

Intervening in the matter, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal appealed to Vijayasai to cooperate with the Chair to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the entire humanity. The House is ready to discuss the issues concerning AP. Kindly participate in the discussion on Covid,’’ Piyush Goyal said. As the YSRC MPs did not relent, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for 15 minutes.