Fresh cases outnumber recoveries, 19 deaths  

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh increased marginally as fresh infections outnumbered recoveries for the second day in a row. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, 2,527 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State against 2,412 recoveries and 19 deaths. The latest health bulletin said the active caseload increased to 23,939 after a total of 19,09,613 recoveries and 13,197 deaths so far. The gross positives touched 19,46,749.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 515 new infections while the other 12 districts reported less than 400 new cases. Four districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 43 in Vizianagaram. With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative cases in Nellore went past 1.32 lakh while the tally breached 1.68 lakh in West Godavari. East Godavari is leading the cumulative tally of Covid cases with more than 2.74 lakh cases so far while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 81,202 infections.

The overall Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 8.2 per cent, recovery rate 98.1 per cent and mortality rate 0.68 per cent.Another 2,412 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to 19.09 lakh. Chittoor recorded four fresh fatalities, Krishna and Nellore three each, East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari two each, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each. Kadapa district also had one Covid-19 death on Wednesday, the first in a week.Vizianagaram district did not report any coronavirus toll in the last one week, as its total count stood at 668.