Justice Rao to submit report on TTD hereditary archakatvam in 3 months

 Former High Court judge Justice Dr B Siva Sankara Rao, who is the chief of Judicial Preview, Andhra Pradesh, will study the issue and submit a report to the government within three months.

Priests performing Pavitrotsavam to the processional idols of Lord Rama, His Consort Sita and his brother Lakshmana at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Sunday

Representational image (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Wednesday appointed a one-man committee to examine the service issues involved in the Hereditary Archakatvam of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and suggest steps for its effective implementation. Former High Court judge Justice Dr B Siva Sankara Rao, who is the chief of Judicial Preview, Andhra Pradesh, will study the issue and submit a report to the government within three months.

G Vani Mohan, principal secretary (revenue), in an order, said the decision to appoint the committee was taken following representations made by archakas, devotees and spiritual leaders seeking steps for strengthening and streamlining the hereditary archaka system in the TTD.The government also pointed out that the traditional hereditary archakatvam is continuing in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. It may be recalled that the he hereditary rights of mirasidars, archakas and other office-holders  and servants of religious or endowments institutions have been abolished more than two decades ago. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his election campaign, had promised to revive the hereditary rights of temple priests.

In October 2019, the government extended hereditary archakatvam rights to temple priests by issuing a GO. In April, the government issued an order stipulating the conditions of service and payment of emoluments to TTD hereditary archakas. As per the order, the hereditary archakas will either receive the relevant pay and retire at the age of 65 and can nominate one of his sons or he will receive ‘sambahavana’ only as fixed by the TTD and continue in archakatvam till he is physically and medically fit with liberty to nominate one of his sons.

