People adopt trekking to maintain fitness

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to Covid-19, fitness freaks in Guntur have taken to trekking like fish to water. Amid the pandemic, maintaining physical fitness has become more necessary than ever and as all parks, gyms and walking tracks remain closed, most people have started trekking.

As a result, the number of health freaks bitten by the fitness bug could be seen trekking rapidly. The few spots, including Kondaveedu hills and Chodavaram, are serving as the best trekking spots now. Just a few kilometers away from Guntur and surrounded by greenery without pollution and better means of transport, people prefer trekking to walking or some routine fitness sessions anytime. The enthusiasm shows in youth and doctors who are creating awareness about a variety of advantages of trekking so as to bring more people into the community.

Dr Tarkanadh said, “Though trekking has no specific additional benefits than walking and other physical exercises, the excitement and the thrill, especially while climbing the hills improves the metabolism of the one’s body. It also serves to improve one’s concentration powers and moreover, it is also fun. Nothing can beat the thrill of reaching the destination point first. It helps cope with the stress and energy for the entire week.” Most people don’t know about trekking. People are suffering from depression and anxiety; these can be kept in check by adopting something that pumps up one’s adrenaline,” he added. Kondaveedu Development Committee convenor Siva Reddy said, “Before Covid-19 no one came for trekking here. Now, doctors and youth are coming for trekking. Once can come here for excursion. As the trekking path is smooth, one can also see beginners here.”