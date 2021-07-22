STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

People adopt trekking to maintain fitness

Due to Covid-19, fitness freaks in Guntur have taken to trekking like fish to water.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A group of people trek on Kondaveedu hill I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Due to Covid-19, fitness freaks in Guntur have taken to trekking like fish to water. Amid the pandemic, maintaining physical fitness has become more necessary than ever and as all parks, gyms and walking tracks remain closed, most people have started trekking. 

As a result, the number of health freaks bitten by the fitness bug could be seen trekking rapidly. The few spots, including Kondaveedu hills and Chodavaram, are serving as the best trekking spots now. Just a few kilometers away from Guntur and surrounded by greenery without pollution and better means of transport, people prefer trekking to walking or some routine fitness sessions anytime.  The enthusiasm shows in youth and doctors who are creating awareness about a variety of advantages of trekking so as to bring more people into the community. 

Dr Tarkanadh said, “Though trekking has no specific additional benefits than walking and other physical exercises, the excitement and the thrill, especially while climbing the hills improves the metabolism of the one’s body. It also serves to improve one’s concentration powers and moreover, it is also fun. Nothing can beat the thrill of reaching the destination point first. It helps cope with the stress and energy for the entire week.” Most people don’t know about trekking.  People are suffering from depression and anxiety; these can be kept in check by adopting something that pumps up one’s adrenaline,” he added. Kondaveedu Development Committee convenor Siva Reddy said, “Before Covid-19 no one came for trekking here. Now, doctors and youth are coming for trekking. Once can come here for excursion. As the trekking path is smooth, one can also see beginners here.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fitness freaks trekking Kondaveedu hills Chodavaram
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp