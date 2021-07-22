Ukku delegation leaves for New Delhi to gather parties’ support

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A delegation of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee on Wednesday left for New Delhi to garner support of political parties at the national level for the agitation against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.Speaking to mediapersons at the airport, committee chairman D Adinarayana said they will intensify the agitation as the Centre has reiterated its stand on strategic sale of RINL in Parliament.

He said they will stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 2 and 3. They are planning to continue the agitation till the government revisits its decision on privatisation. Those who left for Delhi include committee chairmen Ch Narasinga Rao, Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar and P Srinivasa Rao and G Ganapati Reddy.

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strike launched by the committee against privatisation entered its 160th day on Wednesday. Speaking at the camp, the committee leaders said the Centre in its replies both in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reiterated that it was going ahead with the 100 percent strategic sale of the steel plant.