Uppalapadu bird sanctuary reopens after three months

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Uppalapadu bird sanctuary reopened to visitors three months after it was closed due to Covid-19 second wave. The sanctuary is located in Pedakakani in the Guntur district, 15 km away from the city. Though the best period to visit the place is from October to March, due to Covid-19, the sanctuary was closed in the last week of March. From the past 50 years, 25 species of birds visit the lake every year for nesting due to which the Uppalapadu village has become a famous tourist spot in the district. As it reopened this week, there was a stream of visitors on from the first day itself.

“As the sanctuary has reopened, we are making arrangements to manage the crowds. We have sanitized the whole area. We are allowing those who are wearing face masks and asking them to maintain social distance,” Upplalapadu Bird Sanctuary Development convenor Anil Kumar said.