'104' Covid call centres handle 10 lakh teleconsultation calls

The ‘104’ Covid-19 call centres have achieved a milestone as over 10 lakh teleconsultation calls were made to patients in less than three months.

23rd July 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘104’ Covid-19 call centres have achieved a milestone as over 10 lakh teleconsultation calls were made to patients in less than three months. No other state has offered  teleconsultation services to as many patients as Andhra Pradesh. From May 1 to July 21, 5,523 doctors, among whom 1,132 are specialists, attached to the call centres made 10,16,760 teleconsultation calls. 
Based on the discussions, actions, including testing and hospitalisation, were initiated.  

In the wake of the second spell of Covid-19, ‘104’ call centres at HCL campus in Krishna’s Gannavaram and APIIC building in Guntur’s Mangalagiri were revamped on April 16 and May 13, respectively.  
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had emphasised that the call centres should be a one-stop solution for all issues related to Covid-19. Accordingly, doctors were roped in to evaluate over phone calls people suffering with fever identified during surveys, to conduct virtual triaging, and advise people on the future course of action such as testing and hospital admission.

Also, the panel of doctors own started reaching out to people suffering from Covid or its symptoms and are in home isolation. From the over 10 lakh calls, 7,20,079 were made to those in home isolation. As many as 7,03,686 persons were recommended home isolation, 51,027 home quarantine, 46,387 were prescribed medication and home isolation, 34,909 were asked to get tested and 19,999 were advised hospitalisation. 
Also, a total of 5,43,346 calls were received between April 1 and July 21. On Wednesday alone, the call centres received 712 calls. 

A total of 76,082 calls were from people awaiting test results, 2,899 for registration, 31,290 were enquiries about vaccination, 3,117 sought details of vaccination centres. As many as 1,08,317 sought information on Covid tests, and 94,803 needed help with hospital admission. District-wise, Visakhapatnam received the most number of query calls (1,37,337), followed by Krishna (1,12,246) and Guntur (70,881).

COVID ASSISTANCE JUST A DIAL AWAY

