Andhra govt committed to empowerment of women, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his government is committed to women empowerment and upliftment of the downtrodden sections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released `490.86 crore, benefiting 3,27,244 women beneficiaries belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities across the state under the YSR Kapu Nestham. Addressing the beneficiaries virtually from his camp office at Tadepalle, the Chief Minister said though it was not part of the party manifesto, YSR Kapu Nestham is being implemented on the lines of YSR Cheyutha to enable women from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari get economically empowered.

Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, he said though the previous government had promised `1,000 crore to the Kapu community, it hardly spent `400 crore under different schemes. The Chief Minister said in the YSR Cheyutha scheme, they are providing `18,750 per annum to every beneficiary and also facilitating opportunities by having tie-ups with industrial giants like Reliance, ITC, P and G, Hindustan Liver, Amul among others.

“However, not everyone can be covered by these companies. By providing `15,000 under Kapu Nestham every year for the next five years, we are creating hope and confidence among the beneficiaries, so they can start their own avenues of income,” he said.

Listing the number of beneficiaries from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities under various schemes, (both Direct Benefit Transfer and Non DBT) and the amount spent, the Chief Minister said under the DBT, 47,88,663 beneficiaries were provided `9,359.98 crore, while another 11,74,645 beneficiaries were provided `2,766.80 crore under non-DBT schemes, that is, a total 59,63,308 beneficiaries were provided `12,126.78 crore. Under the YSR Kapu Nestham, in the last two years, `981.88 crore has been provided to the beneficiaries. Those who did not make it to the list of beneficiaries can go to village or ward secretariats to apply for the scheme in next one month and those found eligible will be extended the benefits.