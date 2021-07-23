STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt committed to empowerment of women, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

3.27L Kapu, Balija, Telaga, Ontari women get Rs 15,000 each under YSR Nestham

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reiterating that his government is committed to women empowerment and upliftment of the downtrodden sections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released `490.86 crore, benefiting 3,27,244 women beneficiaries belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities across the state under the YSR Kapu Nestham.  Addressing the beneficiaries virtually from his camp office at Tadepalle, the Chief Minister said though it was not part of the party manifesto, YSR Kapu Nestham is being implemented on the lines of YSR Cheyutha to enable women from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari get economically empowered.

Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, he said though the previous government had promised `1,000 crore to the Kapu community, it hardly spent `400 crore under different schemes. The Chief Minister said in the YSR Cheyutha scheme, they are providing `18,750 per annum to every beneficiary and also facilitating opportunities by having tie-ups with industrial giants like Reliance, ITC, P and G, Hindustan Liver, Amul among others.

“However, not everyone can be covered by these companies. By providing `15,000 under Kapu Nestham every year for the next five years, we are creating hope and confidence among the beneficiaries, so they can start their own avenues of income,” he  said. 

Listing the number of beneficiaries from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities under various schemes, (both Direct Benefit Transfer and Non DBT) and the amount spent, the Chief Minister said under the DBT, 47,88,663 beneficiaries were provided `9,359.98 crore, while another 11,74,645 beneficiaries were provided `2,766.80 crore under non-DBT schemes, that is, a total 59,63,308 beneficiaries were provided `12,126.78 crore. Under the YSR Kapu Nestham, in the last two years, `981.88 crore has been provided to the beneficiaries. Those who did not make it to the list of beneficiaries  can go to village or ward secretariats to apply for the scheme in next one month and those found eligible will be extended the benefits. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh YSR Nestham
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp