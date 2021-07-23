Andhra Pradesh-Telangana water row will end soon: Union Minister Shekhawat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Telangana government has been continuing power generation using Krishna water by disregarding the Krishna River Management Board’s direction, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has emphatically clarified that power generation is only incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs. Since the Centre has recently empowered the KRMB and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) by notifying their jurisdictions, he expressed confidence that tensions between both Telugu States will certainly ease in the time to come.

YSRC Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy raised the issue of the indiscriminate drawl of water by TS for power generation from the Srisailam project during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.The MP told the House that the interests of drought-hit Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts were being harmed due to the TS government’s actions. Responding to this, Shekhawat said, “I fully agree with the issue raised about the problems of Rayalaseema farmers. In the ninth meeting of KRMB, it was decided that power generation is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs.

"The water should be released only when irrigation and drinking water requirement is there. The CM of Andhra Pradesh requested the Union government to prevail upon Telangana to stop at once the indiscriminate drawl of water solely for power generation.

"AP has also written to the KRMB. Following this, we have written — through the KRMB and MoJS — requesting the Telangana State Genco to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam dam, left power house. Subsequently, the KRMB again has requested Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary to take immediate action to stop further release of water through Srisailam Dam, left power house.”

AP, TS initiated projects sans clearance: Minister

Subsequently, Avinash Reddy also raised the construction of Palamuru Rangareddy, a massive lift irrigation project by Telangana in the guise of drinking water scheme without the Central Water Commission’s approval and necessary environmental clearance to lift 90 TMC.

He said the Telangana government plans to draw 8 TMC water per day at 800 ft level in Srisailam through power generation at the left bank, Palamuru Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy and Dindi lift schemes, and Srisailam Left Bank Canal.

“If Palamuru Rangareddy lift scheme is completed, then ayacut under the Srisailam Right Bank Canal, Telugu Ganga, KC Canal, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS), Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Veligonda projects, besides drinking water needs of AP and Chennai city, will be at very high risk as the minimum level for AP to draw water is +854 ft, except for GNSS which is at +834 ft. Keeping in mind the severe loss to be incurred by people of AP and also Chennai city, will the Government of India take stern measures to stop Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme?” the MP sought to know.

In response, Shekhawat found fault with both the Telugu-speaking States for taking up projects without clearance from the Centre. He explained that the KRMB and GRMB were constituted as mandated in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 to protect the interests of two States, which have interstate river basins.

“We have recently notified the jurisdictions and empowered the boards. We are certain that the issues between the two States will be resolved in time to come. Both the States have had the practice of initiating projects sans permits from the Union government and CWC. This ongoing practice has become the cause of tensions between both the States,” he said.